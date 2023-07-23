HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7,722.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,401,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.60.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,923.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,691.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,568.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

