HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 750 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 291,522 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $145.30 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

