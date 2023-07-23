HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 581 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $62.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

