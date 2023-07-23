HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

