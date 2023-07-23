HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 80 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.40.

LULU stock opened at $382.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

