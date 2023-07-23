HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.64 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, HI has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $330,920.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.49 or 1.00027506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00205198 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $339,998.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

