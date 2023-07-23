HI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.73 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $297,747.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,865.85 or 1.00021795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202421 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $192,907.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.