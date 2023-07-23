HI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $357,495.67 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 6% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $357,495.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,124.05 or 1.00020058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00205198 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $339,998.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

