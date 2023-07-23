Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.45 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HMN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

