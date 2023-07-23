Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £155.10 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.22) per share, with a total value of £155.10 ($202.80).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($195.03).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 737.80 ($9.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 472.20 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 748.80 ($9.79). The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.88, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.38) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.20) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.82).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

