Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. 2,935,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,159. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.