Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 843,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

