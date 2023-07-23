Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

ACN traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.80. 3,265,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,791. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.