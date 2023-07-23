Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,095 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 153.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

