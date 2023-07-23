Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

MRK traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,193,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. The company has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.