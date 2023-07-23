Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $214,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntsman Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.46. 1,340,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,983. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

