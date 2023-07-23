Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530,846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Huntsman worth $37,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.
Insider Activity
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
