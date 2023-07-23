Immutable X Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $429.64 million and $10.59 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.
