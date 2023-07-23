Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stock Position Lowered by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

