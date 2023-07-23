Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS BJUN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

