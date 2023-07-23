Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 216,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 132,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

