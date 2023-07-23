Inscription Capital LLC Buys 320 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

BA opened at $211.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

