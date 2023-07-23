Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

