Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 550,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Talos Energy comprises about 2.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 338,684 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after buying an additional 358,598 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

