Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 64.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.9% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.33. The company has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

