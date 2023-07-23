Inscription Capital LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

