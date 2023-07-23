Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $409.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

