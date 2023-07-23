Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

