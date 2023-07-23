Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00014292 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $26.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,489,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,153,132 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

