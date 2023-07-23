Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:ICLO)

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:ICLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. 4,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

