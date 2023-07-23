Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,062 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 762,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,542,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 634,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,285. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.74.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
