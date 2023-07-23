Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,062 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 762,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,542,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 634,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,285. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.