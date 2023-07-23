IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.96% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000.

NYSEARCA MMIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. 51,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

