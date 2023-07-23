iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.60. 3,502,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.82. The company has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

