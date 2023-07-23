iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.96. 1,997,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,552. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

