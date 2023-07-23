iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.12. 864,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,706. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

