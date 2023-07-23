iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,653. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

