iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. 2,792,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

