iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 10,318,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,241,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.