iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,174. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

