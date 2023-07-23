iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,025,000 after buying an additional 461,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.17. 659,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,690. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $251.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

