iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. 181,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,218. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

