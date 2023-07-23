iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $110.45. 175,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,390. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

