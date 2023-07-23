iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

