Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $578,371.64 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80.

Jamf Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Jamf by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Barclays raised their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.