Jefferies Financial Group Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

