Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PNT stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.11.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

