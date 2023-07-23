JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clipper Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.08. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -84.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

