Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $752.92 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,775,408,117 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,759,888,037.915512. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03400066 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,572,573.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

