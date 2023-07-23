Kava (KAVA) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Kava has a market cap of $582.94 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 645,487,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,564,753 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

