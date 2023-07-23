Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

K stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Kellogg by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

